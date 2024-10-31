Vision RNG, Waste Connections and Delta Gas launch RNG facility

Vision RNG, in collaboration with Laurel Ridge Landfill, a subsidiary of Waste Connections, and Delta Gas, proudly announces the start of commercial operations at its new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility located at the Laurel Ridge Landfill, about 88 miles south of Lexington, in Lily, Kentucky.

The innovative new plant converts landfill gas into RNG, which is then injected into Delta Gas's pipeline network, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil-derived natural gas.

“This is an exciting milestone for Vision RNG and our partners,” said Bill Johnson, CEO of Vision RNG. “Bringing our first project with Waste Connections online ahead of schedule is a significant achievement, especially given the industry-wide challenges and delays affecting many projects.”

The facility at the Laurel Ridge Landfill processes approximately 2,250 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas (LFG), producing an estimated 450,000 MMBtu of RNG annually—the energy equivalent of 3.6 million gallons of gasoline. The RNG generated can be utilized in several beneficial ways, including:

Transportation Fuel: Suitable for compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles and other sustainable fuel applications.

Industrial Use: A substitute for traditional natural gas in industrial and commercial settings.

Renewable Energy Production: Enables customers to generate electricity from a sustainable source.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: Assists companies in achieving sustainability goals by reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Laurel Ridge RNG facility exemplifies the collaboration between Vision RNG, Waste Connections, and Delta Gas, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy to benefit the environment.

John Brown, the President of Delta Natural Gas, said, “We have enjoyed partnering with Vision RNG on this important project. While our parent company, Peoples Natural Gas in Pittsburgh, has served RNG facilities for several years, we are proud for this to be a first for our service territory in Kentucky.”