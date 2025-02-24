UBE celebrates groundbreaking of new EV electrolyte plant in New Orleans

UBE Corporation announced that it held a groundbreaking ceremony for a dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC) plant near New Orleans.

Approximately 180 people attended the ceremony, including many government officials, local communities and constructors. From UBE, Masato Izumihara, President and Representative Director, Yuki Nishida, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, and officials from UBE C1 Chemicals America, Inc., which will manufacture DMC and EMC in the United States, attended the ceremony. HYCO1, a leader in syngas production and carbon utilization technology, proudly joins UBE Corporation in celebrating the groundbreaking of UBE's state-of-the-art EV electrolyte plant. This milestone facility marks a major step forward in sustainable battery materials production, positioning the UBE facility as a key supplier for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

A groundbreaking for the future of EV batteries

The groundbreaking event brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to commemorate the beginning of construction on the first-of-its-kind facility in the United States. This plant will revolutionize lithium-ion battery production by manufacturing dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC) in the U.S. — two essential components in high-performance EV batteries.

"We are excited for UBE and congratulate them on seeing this project move from concept to reality. We are working in partnership with UBE as a key syngas plant supplier, a company with a 128-year history and stellar reputation for delivering world-class projects" said HYCO1 CEO Greg Carr. "This groundbreaking is more than just turning dirt—it represents a major leap forward in low-carbon syngas innovation, specifically the world's lowest cost carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H₂) production plant, setting the stage for sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective production of EV battery electrolytes in the industry."

HYCO1's syngas technology

UBE evaluated multiple syngas, CO and H₂ supply options based on traditional industrial gas production methods and suppliers in its sourcing of carbon monoxide CO and hydrogen (H₂). After extensive feasibility studies and engineering diligence, UBE selected HYCO1's proprietary CUBE™ Technology. HYCO1's process and catalyst technology enables the UBE plant to produce CO and H₂ gases more efficiently with substantial operational savings, and with the ability to add CO₂ as a feedstock to further lower product carbon scores, to increase efficiency and to lower emissions.