Topsoe technology chosen for industrial scale low carbon ammonia project in Louisiana

Topsoe has been chosen as technology provider to Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), an industrial scale low carbon hydrogen-ammonia joint venture project by Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia.

To deliver the 7.2 million metric tons of clean ammonia annually ACE will use Topsoe’s integrated hydrogen and ammonia solutions, including state-of-the-art SynCOR™ autothermal reforming (ATR) technology. This industry-leading technology is targeting a reduction of up to 98 percent of all CO2, which is contracted to be permanently sequestered by Denbury Carbon Solutions.

Peter Vang Christensen, Senior Vice President Technology, Topsoe, said:

“Low carbon solutions are vital if we are to succeed with the energy transition, and this project will have a positive impact in leading the way for large scale decarbonization of our global energy infrastructure. We are delighted to have been selected to support this project that will showcase not only Topsoe’s world leading technology, but also ACE’s role in the transition to decarbonized fuels.”

Murray “Vee” Godley III, ACE Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer, said: “We are excited to work with Topsoe to develop the ACE project, using innovation to meet global demand for clean and affordable energy. As a world leader in hydrogen and ammonia technology, Topsoe is an ideal partner in this exciting endeavor to revolutionize how the world uses energy.”

On the West Bank of the Mississippi River in Louisiana’s Ascension Parish, ACE will be sited on a prime 1,700-acre location near existing infrastructure, with direct access to the Mississippi River. The project is expected to create 350 permanent, full-time jobs.

A final investment decision regarding ACE is expected in 2024.