(Reuters) Fermi America, a Texas company co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, aims to build the largest energy and data complex of its kind powered by nuclear, natural gas and solar.

Fermi plans to partner on the "Hypergrid" project with Texas Tech University and said it will be launched on July 4.

Perry, who also served as Texas governor, said that China is building 22 nuclear reactors while the U.S. is building none.

"We’re behind - and it's all hands on deck. We need to be doing everything in our power to win this race, because this is the race that really matters."

Interest in building new nuclear plants has spiked after President Donald Trump issued executive orders last month that aim to fast track applications for new reactors and overhaul the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Nuclear critics and some proponents have criticized the overhaul as potentially detrimental to the industry and putting politics ahead of safety and public health. Trump this month also fired Democratic NRC commissioner Chris Hanson.

Expand Texas firm aims to build world's largest data energy complex with nuclear, gas and solar Rendering of Fermi America™ Campus

Fermi said the Amarillo campus has the potential to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear, gas and solar power, about enough for more than 8.2 million homes, with 1 GW expected online by late 2026. It did not say how much the project would cost or how it is being financed.

Fermi said the project will be the largest U.S. nuclear power complex, but did not say when it would be completed. U.S. nuclear power has been plagued by delays and cost overruns, with the last reactor coming online last year in Georgia.

The last two reactors completed in Vogtle, Georgia, cost a total of more than $30 billion, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

The NRC said it is reviewing applications from Fermi which should be public soon. The Washington Post said the project has applied for four 1-GW nuclear reactors. Fermi did not immediately confirm that.

The nearly 5,800-acre (2,347-hectare) campus will also have capacity for large artificial intelligence data centers.

The site, near the Department of Energy's Pantex nuclear weapons plant, "underscores Fermi’s strategic position to build clean, safe, new nuclear power for America’s next-generation AI," Fermi said.

The site is also situated near some of the largest U.S. gas pipelines and atop a large natural gas field.