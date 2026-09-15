Tesla considering $10.1B solar manufacturing project in Texas

A proposed Tesla project worth more than $10 billion could bring thousands of jobs to Fort Bend County, just east of Houston, if the company moves forward with plans to build a large solar manufacturing facility.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District trustees are expected to consider a property tax incentive for Tesla Tuesday night as the company explores more than 3,000 acres near FM 762 and FM 1994.

The proposed project would involve an estimated $10.1 billion investment to build a facility capable of manufacturing solar cells and solar panels.

Tesla says the project could eventually create nearly 10,000 permanent full-time jobs.

More on this story at KPRC.