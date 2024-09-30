Cincinnati-based Synthica Energy broke ground today on a new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in San Antonio – “Synthica San Antonio.”

Dozens of regional business leaders and VIPs joined Synthica co-founders Grant Gibson and Sam Schutte to put the first shovels in the ground on a project that is expected to be completed in 2026. Located at 4318 N IH 35 in Bexar County, the facility will be the first of its kind in San Antonio and is expected to divert nearly 250,000 tons of waste from local landfills each year. Food and beverage manufacturers and other customers will have less distance to transport their waste, lowering costs and cutting down on emissions. By sensibly and sustainably disposing of organic byproducts, the anaerobic digestion facility will create RNG while removing thousands of tons of CO2 and methane from the atmosphere.

“Synthica Energy is redefining organic waste management, and the benefits are clear – environmental stewardship, community investment, job creation, and more,” said Grant Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Synthica Energy. “We’re building a national platform that’s fusing new technology with environmental consciousness and sustainability, and creating a mutually beneficial opportunity for the markets we’re serving.”

Expand Synthica Energy breaks ground on RNG plant in San Antonio Synthica Energy broke ground today on its new RNG facility in San Antonio. Pictured (from left) are Clayton Bubeck, Rettew; Carmen Lara, greater:SATX; Grant Gibson, Synthica co-founder; Sam Schutte, Synthica co-founder; Jason Wert, Rettew; and Graham Greenlea, Archer Western Construction (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Synthica Energy to San Antonio as they break ground on their innovative Renewable Natural Gas facility,” said Sarah Carabias Rush, Chief Economic Development Officer, greater:SATX. “This expansion represents a significant step forward in our region's commitment to job-producing sustainable development investments. Synthica's state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in Greater San Antonio, showcasing our region's dedication to embracing cutting-edge technologies that benefit both our economy and our environment. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community and are excited to support Synthica as they establish their operations here."

Synthica San Antonio is Synthica’s second RNG facility. Last year, construction began on the first facility developed by Synthica - "Synthica St. Bernard" - in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is expected to be operational in early 2025. In addition to Cincinnati and San Antonio, development targets include Houston, Atlanta, Louisville and New Orleans. Over the coming years, Synthica also plans to develop clean energy facilities in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.

“We chose San Antonio because there’s a significant manufacturing and food and beverage presence here, and because there’s an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation that welcomes big ideas and provides a pathway to success,” added Sam Schutte, Co-Founder and CEO of Synthica Energy. “For months now, our Synthica team has been reaching out to and meeting with businesses across the San Antonio region. We can help them better manage their waste and bring this community the chance to create an eco-friendlier footprint. Food waste has become a national problem, and this first-of-its-kind facility in San Antonio provides business leaders with a powerful sustainable solution. This future site of Synthica San Antonio has had a long history of heavy fossil fuel industry use. With Synthica’s investment, it will now be used for sustainable clean energy production and recycling. That kind of transformation is game-changing. It’s inspiring. And we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The anaerobic digester like the one being built in San Antonio will use time-tested technology that transforms waste into renewable energy. As the technology has evolved, advanced storage, odor control, and pretreatment options have become available that allow digesters to be compatible with urban areas.