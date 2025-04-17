Soluna to expand renewable-powered AI and Bitcoin computing with new Texas site

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced that it has signed a term sheet for power for Project Ellen, a new 100MW data center co-located with a 145MW wind farm in South Texas.

This agreement marks another step forward in Soluna’s mission to scale renewable-powered AI, high performance computing (HPC), and Bitcoin mining while optimizing grid stability.

Project Ellen will be developed in two 50MW phases, leveraging wind energy to drive sustainable computing at scale.

“With Project Ellen, we continue to prove that computing can be a powerful driver for renewable energy adoption,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings. “This expansion in Texas reinforces our commitment to solving the challenge of underutilized green power while providing the infrastructure needed for the future of Bitcoin and AI.”

With Project Ellen, Soluna is expected to have over 698MW of data center capacity in operation, construction, or development.

As part of Soluna’s tradition of naming projects after women pioneers in science and technology, Project Ellen is named after Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to travel to space and a trailblazer in aerospace engineering.

With Project Ellen, Soluna advances its mission of utilizing excess renewable energy for scalable, low-cost computing solutions. The company will now focus on completing definitive power purchase agreements, land agreements, and ERCOT planning.