Soluna strengthens Texas presence with new wind-powered data center project

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced that it has signed a term sheet for power for Project Hedy, a new 120 MW data center co-located with a 200 MW wind farm in South Texas.

The wind farm is owned by a new power partner, a multinational conglomerate that focuses on developing and managing sustainable infrastructure solutions, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy, water management, and services, aiming to contribute to a low-carbon economy and a better planet.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Soluna’s mission to integrate computing with renewable energy. Project Hedy will be developed in two 60 MW phases, strategically leveraging excess wind energy to power Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning workloads while supporting grid stability in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT).

With Project Hedy, Soluna is expected to have over 598 MW of data center capacity in operation, construction, or development.

“This is another step forward in proving that flexible, large-scale computing can help renewable energy assets reach their full potential,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with and leverage the exceptional wind resources of Cameron County to power sustainable AI and Bitcoin mining at scale.”

“In an environment where there is an ever-growing need for sustainable energy to power AI, we are one of the few companies using an innovative approach to unlock this precious resource,” continued Belizaire.

With Project Hedy, Soluna continues its tradition of naming projects after women who have made significant contributions to science and technology. The project is named after Hedy Lamarr, the Austrian-American inventor and actress whose pioneering work in frequency-hopping technology laid the foundation for modern wireless communication.

As Soluna progresses with Project Hedy, the company will focus on finalizing definitive power purchase agreements, land agreements, and the ERCOT planning process.