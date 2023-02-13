Solar Alliance signs contract for $1.8M solar project in Tennessee

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce it has signed a contract for the design, engineering, and construction of an 872-kilowatt (‘kW’) commercial solar project for a manufacturing company in Tennessee.

The project, with a $1.8 million capital cost, is scheduled to begin construction in Q2 2023 with completion targeted by October 2023.

“This large project contributes to a strong start to 2023 for Solar Alliance as our backlog of contracted projects to be built this year is now approximately $3.8 million,” said CEO Myke Clark. “This project is a great example of the type of large revenue project Solar Alliance is now targeting and delivering. It also contributes to a strong backlog of commercial solar projects so early in the year. Our commitment to providing outstanding customer service and technical expertise is driving increasing sales for our company and quality solar projects for our customers.”

The Company recorded its largest quarterly revenue in Company history during Q3, 2022, and has built a substantial backlog of contracted projects. Solar Alliance also recently completed the construction of two solar projects the Company owns in New York, and they are both generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.

“Our strategy of targeting larger revenue projects is generating positive results for Solar Alliance, while lowering operating costs and delivering substantial environmental benefits to our customers. We continue to execute on our strategy to build, own and operate solar assets, while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers,” concluded Clark.