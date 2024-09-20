SLB and NVIDIA collaborate to develop generative AI solutions for the energy sector

Global energy technology company SLB is building on its long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA to develop generative AI solutions for the energy industry.

The collaboration accelerates the development and deployment of industry-specific generative AI foundation models across SLB’s global platforms, including its Delfi™ digital platform and Lumi™ data and AI platform, by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo™, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to develop custom generative AI that can be run in the data center, in any cloud or at the edge.

Working together with NVIDIA, SLB will build and optimize models to the specific needs and requirements of the data-intensive energy industry, including subsurface exploration, production operations and data management. This will help unlock the full potential of generative AI for energy domain experts including researchers, scientists and engineers―enabling them to interact with complex technical processes in new ways to drive higher value and lower carbon outcomes.

"As we navigate the delicate balance between energy production and decarbonization, generative AI is emerging as a crucial catalyst for change," said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, SLB. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate the creation of tailored generative AI solutions, enabling our customers to optimize operations, enhance efficiency and minimize their overall footprint."

“AI offers the energy industry an extraordinary tool for sustainably providing the resource that powers life across our planet,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Custom models created by SLB leveraging NVIDIA NeMo will provide the industry’s scientists and engineers unprecedented insight to speed their work in optimizing the energy supplies today and unlocking the clean energy innovations of tomorrow.”

SLB and NVIDIA’s collaboration first began in 2008 with the innovative use of graphics processing units (GPUs) for subsurface imaging and geoscience interpretation. The companies have worked closely over the years to optimize every generation of SLB’s high-performance compute and visualization technologies available on its Delfi platform. SLB’s integration of NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices will offer customers a robust platform for harnessing generative AI in their technical workflows.