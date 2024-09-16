Sineng Electric expands U.S. operations with new service center in Texas

Sineng Electric has officially inaugurated its North America Service Center in Katy, Texas.

"As the United States accelerates its shift towards renewable energy to meet ambitious net-zero targets, the demand for advanced solar and energy storage solutions is surging," said Viktor Duan, Vice Chairman and Co-founder of Sineng Electric. "In response, Sineng has strategically established its new service center to provide on-the-ground expertise, responsive local customer service, and cutting-edge solutions to scale up the adoption of sustainable energy across the country."

Don McCoy, Mayor of Fulshear, emphasized the region's immense potential. "With its abundant solar resources, robust energy infrastructure, and spirit of innovation, Texas - particularly the Houston area - is poised to lead America's renewable energy revolution. We enthusiastically welcome Sineng Electric to our vibrant community, confident in their ability to help shape a future that is brighter, greener, and full of possibilities," he stated.

The facility in Katy will function as a one-stop service hub, encompassing a warehouse, office space, and technical support center. Customers and partners will benefit from a holistic service experience, including collaborative project planning, operations and maintenance (O&M) training, and real-time technical support to improve project performance.

At the ceremony, Sineng's technical team introduced its solar and energy storage solutions, especially the latest addition to its product lineup, the 400kW string PCS. Additionally, Sineng Electric offers a diverse portfolio of products tailored to the U.S. market, most of which have obtained key certifications, including UL 1741, UL 1741 SB, IEEE 1547, CSA C22.2 No.107.1, and CEC Efficiency.

"Looking ahead, Sineng Electric is poised to further its role as a trusted partner in the renewable energy landscape," said Viktor Duan, Vice Chairman and Co-founder of Sineng Electric. "Leveraging our global expertise and industry leadership, we aim to empower communities to achieve their clean energy objectives, driving both regional and global progress toward a sustainable and greener future."