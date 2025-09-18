Texas, Utah and Kansas selected as Deep Fission's first planned nuclear co-development sites

Deep Fission, Inc., an advanced nuclear energy company placing small modular pressurized water reactors in boreholes one mile underground, announced the selection of its first three planned sites in Texas, Utah and Kansas.

The company has signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with partners at each location to pursue joint development projects, underscoring Deep Fission’s commitment to deploying proven nuclear technology in innovative, safe, and cost-effective ways.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our partners in Texas, Utah, and Kansas,” said Liz Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork for the next era of nuclear energy in the United States. These projects reflect the urgent demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power, and we are excited to be part of the solution to fill that need.”

Deep Fission’s proprietary reactor design draws on proven practices from the nuclear, oil and gas, and geothermal sectors. By relying on off-the-shelf components and readily available low-enriched uranium (LEU), the Company aims to streamline supply chains. The reactor will be located one mile underground, where the surrounding geology provides billions of tons of natural shielding and passive containment. This innovative siting approach aims to enhance safety and security, minimize the surface footprint, and lower overall costs. The company’s cost model forecasts a 70–80% overnight installed cost advantage compared to conventional nuclear technologies, achieving an estimated levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of 5–7 cents per kWh.

The announcement follows Deep Fission’s recently completed go-public reverse merger transaction and concurrent private placement financing that raised $30M.