PROENERGY to expand aeroderivative hydrogen fuel tests

PROENERGY's string-test facility, a unique, plant-level facility that mirrors real-world operating conditions while being free from the grid, has reached full hydrogen-fuel readiness for a hydrogen-fuel test this year.

With evolving capabilities, the Missouri facility will continue to serve as a proving ground for LM6000 PC and PD units and will help to expand aeroderivative fuel-flexibility and resilience horizons.

Testing will begin below the established 30-percent hydrogen mix and make incremental increases to a 50-percent mix, with a long-term goal of a 100-percent hydrogen burn.

The facility features its own 60-megawatt load bank system, which facilitates full-speed, full-load testing outside of grid restrictions and across the range of LM6000's capability. Furthermore, it has two complete control systems, which enable full testing of both LM6000 PC and PD engines.