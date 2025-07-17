Primergy Solar LLC announced that the Ash Creek Solar project has reached commercial operation, located in Hill County, Texas.

The 408 MWac solar photovoltaic power plant is now delivering affordable energy to the grid in partnership with Microsoft through a long-term power purchase agreement. Ash Creek Solar represents a powerful example of how solar technology is helping to expand the grid in the State of Texas to meet rising power demand.

"Projects like Ash Creek Solar provide thoughtful energy solutions to meet the needs of consumers, drive long-term value, and strengthen America's energy independence," said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. "We are proud to work alongside Microsoft, our local stakeholders, and the broader Hill County community to ensure this project delivers reliable and affordable energy to the grid, along with economic growth for the community for years to come."

The project will provide an estimated $100 million in tax payments to Hill County during its operating life and substantially increase the tax base of local school districts. Beyond job creation and tax benefits, Primergy and SOLV Energy, the engineering, procurement, and construction partner for the project, invested in local education through Heart of America school transformation projects for the Abbott and Penelope Independent School Districts, improving learning spaces for lasting community impact.

Expand Primergy announces the commissioning of Ash Creek Solar in Texas Primergy's Ash Creek Solar Project

Ash Creek Solar underscores Primergy's track record of successfully delivering some of the largest and most innovative utility-scale solar projects in the United States. Last year, Primergy announced $588 million in project financing for the construction of the project, and an additional commitment of $350 million in tax equity financing, bringing the total capital committed for Ash Creek Solar to nearly $1 billion. The tax equity commitment was led by a Fortune 500 telecommunications company and Truist Bank.

Ash Creek Solar was originally developed by Orion Power Generation, LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and Eolian. Development began in 2016, and Primergy acquired the project in 2021.