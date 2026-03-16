Pluma Construction, ForeFront Power and Standard Solar bring 48.4 MW community solar portfolio to New Mexico

NM-based Pluma Construction, ForeFront Power and Standard Solar, announced an eight-project, 48.4 megawatt (MW) community solar portfolio across New Mexico that is expanding access to subscriber-based solar statewide.

Large-Scale Launch: A partnership between Pluma Construction, ForeFront Power, and Standard Solar has launched a 48.4 MW portfolio consisting of eight community solar projects across New Mexico.

A partnership between Pluma Construction, ForeFront Power, and Standard Solar has launched a consisting of eight community solar projects across New Mexico. Operational Milestone: These projects are among the first to go live under the state's Community Solar Program, expected to generate over 103,000 MWh in their first year and provide bill credits to thousands of subscribers.

These projects are among the first to go live under the state's Community Solar Program, expected to generate over in their first year and provide bill credits to thousands of subscribers. Collaborative Roles: Pluma and ForeFront led the development, Standard Solar will serve as the long-term owner/operator, and Solstice is managing customer subscriptions, which remain open for approximately 2,500 additional households.

New Mexico’s Pluma Construction developed the projects with support from ForeFront Power. Standard Solar acquired the projects and will be the long-term owner and operator of the portfolio. Solstice is leading subscriptions and customer acquisition.

“New Mexico’s community solar market is moving fast, and the real milestone is getting projects into operation so they can start generating power and providing savings,” Eric Partyka, Standard Solar.

These projects are among the first community solar facilities to be delivered through New Mexico’s Community Solar Program, marking early momentum for the market.

Across all eight projects, the portfolio is expected to generate 103,287 megawatt-hours (MWh) in its first year upon completion. With projects already operating, the portfolio is positioned to deliver bill credits for subscribers across multiple communities.

Several projects in the portfolio are located on New Mexico State Land Trust land in partnership with the New Mexico State Land Office, complementing privately sited facilities and expanding community solar access across the state.

The portfolio advances as New Mexico’s community solar market scales, following an expansion that adds 300 MW of new capacity under the statewide program cap, with early project demand significantly outpacing available capacity. In that context, bringing operating capacity online while moving additional projects toward energization helps translate program momentum into subscriber outcomes across the state.

Project leaders emphasized the portfolio’s end-to-end coordination, from development through construction, long-term operations and subscriber enrollment, as a model for scaling community solar in New Mexico.

“Making New Mexico’s Community Solar Program a reality will greatly benefit residents across the state,” said Chris Pacheco, Pluma Construction Founder. “This is a major step forward in the pursuit of a clean, affordable energy future in New Mexico. It’s great to partner with Forefront Power and now with Standard Solar and Solstice, who will be driving operations, subscriptions and customer acquisition. Their leadership will provide peace of mind for me and my fellow New Mexicans as these projects unfold.”

“ForeFront Power has been pleased to work with Pluma Construction, as their partner for New Mexico's innovative Community Solar Program,” said ForeFront Power CEO Ruben Fontes. “Now that Standard Solar has purchased the portfolio and the first projects are online, we look forward to seeing it contribute to New Mexico’s future as both a clean energy state and a national beacon on energy affordability.”

“New Mexico’s community solar market is moving fast, and the real milestone is getting projects into operation so they can start generating power and providing savings on subscribers’ monthly electric bills,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “As the long-term owner and operator, we’re grateful to work alongside Pluma and ForeFront to help bring this portfolio to commercial operation. We’re here for the duration, operating these sites with the discipline and reliability subscribers expect, so customers see consistent bill savings and communities get durable clean energy as the program scales.”

“We’re proud to already be serving thousands of New Mexicans who have signed up to be part of these solar farms—families who are now seeing savings on their monthly energy bills thanks to clean power generated right here in their own communities,” said Sandhya Murali, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Perch Energy and former CEO of Solstice. “With these projects officially online, we’re excited to continue serving even more households in the months ahead. These active projects have enough capacity to enroll approximately 2,500 additional households, with more on the horizon.”

As these projects begin delivering savings across the state, households still have an opportunity to join and benefit from clean energy while space remains available. Residents can check their eligibility and enroll today.

To celebrate the portfolio’s operating footprint and New Mexico’s community solar momentum, the project team will host a ribbon-cutting at the Pino community solar site near Santa Fe. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.