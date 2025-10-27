Plug Power partners with Edgewood Renewables to build best-in-class renewable fuels facility in Nevada

Plug Power Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Edgewood Renewables to support the development and construction of its advanced renewable fuel facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The project is designed to process waste biomass feedstocks to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel (RD), and biomethanol, while utilizing within its process renewable natural gas (RNG) and low-carbon hydrogen. All of the end products that will be produced at the facility are “drop-in” fuels that can go into today’s aviation, trucking, and maritime engines and industries to help decarbonize transportation and heavy industrial use.

Under the partnership, Plug will provide engineering design, key product supply, fabrication, and project oversight. Construction of the facility and equipment is expected to commence in the coming months.

“Edgewood is focused on developing scalable renewable fuel platforms that turn waste streams into valuable, low-carbon energy,” said Steve Harrington, CEO of Edgewood Renewables. “Partnering with Plug brings deep process expertise and proven execution capabilities that ensure these facilities will set a new benchmark for performance and reliability. Plug’s knowledge and know-how in the hydrogen space is a natural extension into the renewable fuels market.”

This partnership marks Plug’s first major engagement supporting renewable fuel production using biomass feedstocks and RNG, expanding the company’s reach beyond hydrogen into complementary clean-fuel markets. Plug’s role draws on its extensive experience designing and constructing large-scale hydrogen production plants in Louisiana and Georgia, as well as the company’s long track record of engineering complex energy infrastructure rooted in decades of oil and gas project expertise.

“The renewable fuels work we’ve been doing with Edgewood at their Las Vegas area facility builds directly on Plug’s foundation of large-scale project execution,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and CRO, Plug Power. “Our engineering, plant design, and commissioning teams have delivered major hydrogen facilities from concept to operation, capabilities that translate seamlessly to advanced biofuel projects.”

“This partnership underscores the versatility of Plug’s engineering and project execution teams,” added Alan Sharkey, EVP of Project Execution, Plug Power. “Whether hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, or biomethanol, we know how to integrate complex systems at scale, and that’s exactly what’s needed to move renewable fuels forward.”

Together, Plug and Edgewood are pioneering the integration of renewable feedstocks and advanced process design to deliver sustainable, domestic fuel solutions that advance the energy transition.