Pine Gate Renewables inks deal with Waaree Solar Americas for 500 MW+ order of domestically manufactured solar modules

Pine Gate Renewables and Waaree Solar Americas, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd., proudly announced a landmark order for 586 megawatts (MW) of domestically manufactured, high-efficiency solar modules.

The transaction represents a $176 million investment in the American solar supply chain. Pine Gate will utilize the modules across four projects expected to place in service starting in 2026, underscoring the company's commitment to a safe and secure domestic solar supply chain.

"With rapidly rising energy demand, investing in the American solar supply chain ensures clean energy resources remain secure and cost effective," said Kim Osmars, Chief Operating Officer at Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate's transaction lead and Senior Vice President John Kern also noted: "Building clean energy projects with domestically manufactured components enhances the value of those assets while supporting local jobs and a more robust domestic clean energy industry."

"This order is a testament to the trust companies like Pine Gate place in Waaree's technology, reliability, and commitment to sustainability," said Sunil Rathi, President at Waaree Solar Americas. "It also reinforces our mission to support the U.S. solar market with high-quality, domestically manufactured modules."

Waaree Solar Americas recently announced the expansion of its Brookshire, Texas manufacturing facility. The plant, which currently operates at a capacity of 1.6 GW, is set to double its output to 3.2 GW, further bolstering local job creation and energy independence. Prior to establishing its U.S. manufacturing base, Waaree had already supplied over 6 GW of solar modules from its Indian facilities to American customers, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the U.S. market.