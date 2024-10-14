Ørsted completed 600 MW combined solar and battery storage project in the U.S.

Ørsted celebrated the official commissioning of the Eleven Mile Solar Center in Pinal County near Phoenix, Arizona.

The 300 MW solar farm and 300MW/1200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) have the capacity to produce enough energy to power 65,000 homes and store 1,200 MWh of power daily.

The Eleven Mile Solar Center is to provide power to businesses, homes, and Meta’s planned data centre in Mesa, Arizona.

“Solar energy paired with battery energy storage will be critical to the reliable delivery of power as the demand for electricity grows,” said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, continuing: “We’re thrilled to have completed our first project in Arizona and added a valuable asset to our US portfolio, which will help meet the growing demand of the state and region with reliable, clean energy.”

“The Eleven Mile Solar Center represents a significant investment in southern Arizona and support for our state’s growing energy needs,” said Arizona Corporate Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson, continuing: “The Eleven Mile project exemplifies how clean energy can help us diversify our resources while ensuring reliability for the local grid.”

With Eleven Mile Solar Center, Ørsted now has 5.6 GW of onshore renewables in operation globally.