OPAL Fuels and GFL Environmental advance growth strategy with new RNG projects in Alabama and Georgia

OPAL Fuels and GFL Environmental Inc. announced the advancement of construction for two new RNG facilities at the Stones Throw Landfill in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and the Grady Road Landfill in Polk County, Georgia.

The projects together represent nearly 2 million MMBTU of plant design capacity and are owned jointly, 50 percent each, by GFL and OPAL Fuels.

OPAL Fuels has agreed to market and distribute the full output from the new RNG facilities through its expanding CNG/RNG dispensing network further advancing OPAL Fuels' strategy to drive profitable growth across both upstream production and downstream distribution.

How OPAL Fuels and GFL are driving fleet conversion with new RNG facilities

The new RNG facilities are designed to supply fuel for approximately 800 Class 8 heavy-duty tractors, with such fuel providing better economics than diesel and the added benefits of zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. The projects are well-positioned to supply accelerating fleet conversion activity in the heavy-duty trucking sector which is being driven by higher and volatile diesel pricing, increased regulatory clarity regarding combustion engines, and the availability of next-generation natural gas engine platforms.

"The construction of these two facilities underscores OPAL Fuels' momentum in advancing our growth objectives with value accretive projects," said Jonathan Maurer, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "Bringing new RNG production online amid accelerating fleet demand reinforces the strength of our vertically integrated model, connecting landfill partners to high-value end markets through our growing fuel station network. This work supports our focus on sustainable revenue growth, margin expansion, and creating long-term shareholder value."

"We are excited to continue building on our investments in RNG facilities at our landfills," said Patrick Dovigi, GFL's Founder and CEO. "These projects support the achievement of GFL's GHG reduction goals, including fueling our own CNG fleet from landfill gas produced at our landfills, in addition to generating strong, stable, risk-adjusted returns for many years into the future."

Using proven technology, the projects will capture methane generated from the natural decomposition of organic material at the Grady Road Landfill and the Stones Throw Landfill and convert it into RNG, a low-carbon, cost-effective transportation fuel.