Oklo selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Projects

Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), along with three other companies, for the Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Projects.

Similar to the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, in which Oklo was also selected to participate, the Fuel Line Pilot Projects are designed to accelerate the permitting, construction, and operation, drive private sector investment, and create a fast-track approach to licensing.

Under DOE’s Fuel Line Pilot Projects, Oklo will build and operate three fuel-fabrication facilities to support the deployment of advanced reactors. This work aligns with DOE’s objective to ensure a robust domestic supply of advanced nuclear fuel for research, development, and demonstration purposes, including projects within the Reactor Pilot Program.

In August 2025, Oklo and its subsidiary Atomic Alchemy, an innovator in radioisotope production, were selected for three of DOE’s 11 projects under the Reactor Pilot Program. The program follows executive orders signed in May 2025 aimed at reinvigorating America’s nuclear energy industry.

“We are honored to be selected by DOE for these historic projects that will help restore America’s nuclear fuel supply chain,” said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “Through the Fuel Line Projects and Reactor Pilot Programs, DOE is laying the groundwork for the next wave of nuclear development and deployment, and Oklo is proud to contribute by building the advanced fuel infrastructure needed to deploy our powerhouses and strengthen U.S. energy security.”

These DOE selections add to Oklo’s recent progress. On September 4, 2025, Oklo announced a Fuel Recycling Facility as the first phase of an Advanced Fuel Center in Tennessee, with a total investment of up to $1.68 billion. On September 22, 2025, Oklo broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho.