Oklo, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to partner on advanced nuclear project

Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

The agreement outlines plans to collaborate on the development and global deployment of Oklo’s advanced nuclear technology.

Under the MOU, KHNP and Oklo intend to explore opportunities to jointly advance the standard design development and verification of Oklo’s planned Aurora powerhouse. The parties also plan to cooperate on early-stage project development efforts, including manufacturability assessments and planning of major equipment, supply chain development for balance of plant systems, and constructability assessments and planning.

Oklo plans to deploy its 75 MWe Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory site and is currently advancing through the licensing process. The company is engaged with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in a Pre-Application Readiness Assessment and intends to submit a formal Combined License Application (COLA) later this year. Oklo also plans to file follow-on applications to support its growing order pipeline, which exceeds 14 GW. Unlike the traditional approach, which requires separate construction and operating licenses, the COLA allows both to be granted simultaneously, streamlining the overall licensing process.

“We’ve recently completed site characterization borehole drilling for our first commercial powerhouse and are preparing for construction, with commercialization as a top priority,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “Partnering with KHNP, one of the most accomplished nuclear builders in the world, who have been building nuclear power plants continuously since 1971, offers meaningful opportunities to align on key execution factors such as manufacturability, constructability, and supply chain development. Their experience in delivering projects at scale can complement our efforts and help us move more efficiently toward commercialization and the ability to build future powerhouses faster.”

KHNP CEO Whang Ju-ho stated, “KHNP is focusing on developing its innovative domestic advanced nuclear technology, the i-SMR, to achieve world-class competitiveness. In addition to enhancing safety, successful entry into the advanced nuclear market requires cooperation with leading technology firms. By combining the strengths of KHNP and Oklo, we expect to create strong synergy in the design, construction, and operation of advanced nuclear technology.”