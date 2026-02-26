OCI Energy, Arava Power close financing with ING Capital for solar project near Houston

OCI Energy LLC, Arava Power and ING Capital LLC announced the successful close of construction financing for Project SunRoper, a 347 MWdc solar project located in Wharton County, Texas.

This is the second such transaction between OCI Energy and ING, previously having worked together on financing for the Alamo City Battery Energy Storage System project, and the first among the three companies.

Project SunRoper is being developed through a joint venture between OCI Energy and Arava Power, a pioneer in Israel's solar energy sector. The companies selected ING Capital to underwrite the financing package which includes a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan, and various letters of credit. ING Capital serves as sole coordinating lead arranger, sole bookrunner, and sole green loan coordinator, and will also act as administrative agent.

The total investment associated with Project SunRoper is expected to be approximately $394 million.

The construction financing is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with a Fortune 100 company.

"The close of construction financing for Project SunRoper represents an important milestone for OCI Energy and our partners," said Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy. "This transaction reflects our continued commitment to deliver high-quality, utility-scale solar projects that strengthen grid reliability and provide affordable energy infrastructure."

"Arava Power is entering a pivotal phase of growth, and the U.S. market is a central pillar of our long‑term strategy," said Ilan Zidkony, CEO of Arava Power. "Project SunRoper highlights the strength of our collaboration with OCI Energy. Our teams have operated with exceptional alignment and a shared commitment to excellence - securing the strongest commercial package, finalizing financing, and completing a long‑term busbar PPA with a major U.S. energy company to advance the project toward construction. SunRoper is a strategic milestone that supports our vision of building more than 1 GW of solar capacity in the United States within the next two years."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support OCI Energy and Arava Power on the financing of Project SunRoper," said Sven Wellock, Managing Director at ING. "This project exemplifies the high‑quality renewable infrastructure we seek to finance — a strong sponsor partnership, a long‑term contracted revenue profile, and a well‑located asset in one of the most dynamic power markets in the United States. We are proud to build on our existing relationship with OCI Energy and to partner with Arava Power on its continued expansion in the U.S. market, advancing a project that will deliver reliable, affordable clean energy for years to come."

Located approximately 60 miles southwest of downtown Houston, Project SunRoper will deliver critical clean energy capacity to one of the highest electricity-demand regions in Texas and the United States. The project is slated to begin commercial operation in Q3 2027 and is expected to support grid reliability, affordability, and emissions reduction.