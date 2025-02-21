OCI Energy and Arava Power announce JV solar project in Texas

OCI Energy, a clean energy developer based in San Antonio, Texas, and Arava Power have entered into their second agreement – forming a joint venture to develop Project SunRoper, a 260 MWac solar farm in Wharton County, Texas.

Located approximately 60 miles southwest of downtown Houston, the project will provide critical clean energy capacity to one of the highest electricity demands areas in Texas and the United States. Project SunRoper is slated to begin construction in 2025, reinforcing OCI Energy and Arava Power's commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure in the US market.

"The partnership between OCI Energy and Arava Power reflects our shared vision for advancing solar energy solutions and enhancing grid reliability in high-demand markets. Project SunRoper represents a significant step forward to drive economic growth and energy security across communities in Texas and beyond, advancing our mission to enable a sustainable, prosperous future," said Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with OCI Energy. Project SunRoper is a shining example of Arava Power's long-term growth strategy in the US market. Our fruitful cooperation with OCI Energy and the exceptional synergy between our teams have been instrumental in our success. By harnessing our extensive experience with Project SunRay and leveraging our strong partnerships, we are confident that this collaboration will pave the path to a successful and sustainable future," said Ilan Zidkony, CEO, Arava Power.

This joint venture marks the continuation of a strong collaboration between OCI Energy and Arava Power. In 2021, Arava Power, acquired OCI Energy's Project SunRay, a 200 MWac solar farm in Uvalde County, Texas which recently became operational in September 2024.

By leveraging the combined expertise, OCI Energy and Arava Power aim to synergistically provide reliable clean energy while strengthening Texas' overall domestic energy production. Project SunRoper will not only contribute to reducing emissions and providing resilient, affordable electricity, but also support local economic growth through job creation and other investments in the region.