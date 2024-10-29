Nova Clean Energy announces contracts for 1 GW of new wind power in Texas

Nova Clean Energy announced it has executed interconnection agreements and related high voltage equipment supply contracts for a portfolio of wind power projects in Texas.

The project portfolio, once fully built out, will deliver up to 1 GW of native clean power to Texas consumers at a time when the Texas power grid is experiencing unprecedented growth in electricity demand.

On-site construction of the power generation facilities will commence in late 2025, and Nova expects to start delivering power in the winter of 2026. Nova is also in the final stages of similar agreements covering an additional 500 MW of solar and storage in Texas.

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Pratt, President of Nova, said, “We are very pleased to reach this important milestone for much-needed Texas power generation. Demand growth in Texas only shows signs of accelerating, and ‘lead time to power’ is now a major concern for many large customers. Nova is proud to play a role in delivering clean native power where and when the Texas market needs it most.”

The portfolio comprises multi-phase projects located in the Delaware Basin and the central Gulf Coast areas of the State, both ideally situated to meet fast-growing demand from oil and gas, petrochemicals, green fuels, as well as data centers. As with the majority of Nova’s nationwide portfolio of development projects, this wind portfolio includes co-located battery storage.

Since its formation in early 2022, Nova Clean Energy has grown rapidly and is currently developing more than 7 GW of projects across 10 U.S. states. Nova’s project pipeline has more than 50% wind power with a balance made up of solar and a combination of standalone and co-located battery storage. Nova is majority-owned by Bluestar Energy Capital with co-investor Great Bay Renewables.