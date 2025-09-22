Nofar USA secures new solar pipeline

Nofar USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nofar Energy, announced it has secured over 1 GW of solar development projects across multiple U.S. markets through a combination of acquisitions and exclusive development agreements.

The transactions, completed in late August, expand Nofar USA's portfolio and encompass utility-scale and distributed generation projects with commercial operations expected to start between 2026 and 2029.

“These transactions mark a significant milestone in the expansion of our U.S. pipeline,” said Allon Raveh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA. “By securing more than a gigawatt of projects across key renewable energy markets, including PJM, SPP and ERCOT, in combination with our ITC safe harboring strategy, I expect Nofar USA to grow its solar portfolio significantly in the next few years. This, combined with our growing energy storage portfolio which has already reached a contracted pipeline of 1.2 GWh, reinforcing our commitment to supporting America’s demand for clean power while generating long-term value for our shareholders”

The solar portfolio includes projects in various stages of development, from early-stage development through ready-to-build status. Projects span multiple regional transmission organizations and independent system operators, providing geographic and market diversification.

Nofar Energy operates across 10 countries with renewable energy and energy storage projects. The company has 2.4 GW of renewable energy projects connected or under construction globally. In the United States, Nofar has been expanding its presence through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, developing projects that range from distributed generation to utility-scale installations.

As projects advance through development stages, Nofar USA will work with local communities, landowners and regulatory authorities. The company's development approach emphasizes stakeholder engagement and environmental stewardship while optimizing project design for local benefits and grid reliability.