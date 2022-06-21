New $1B U.S. factory being built by LEGO

The LEGO Group announced today plans to invest over $1 billion to build a carbon-neutral factory in the U.S. Based in Chesterfield County, Virginia, the new 1.7 million square foot facility will have 100% of its energy needs matched by renewable energy, and will also be designed to minimize energy consumption and the use of non-renewable resources.

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO, the LEGO Group said:

“This is an exciting step for the LEGO Group. More and more families are falling in love with LEGO building and we are looking forward to making LEGO bricks in the US, one of our largest markets. The location in Virginia allows us to build a solar park which supports our sustainability ambitions and provides easy links to country-wide transportation networks.”

In late 2020, the LEGO Group launched a series of commitments aimed at addressing the company’s carbon emissions and set an SBTi-approved interim emissions reduction goal. Some of the initiatives outlined at the time by the company to achieve its goal included investing in sustainable materials, increasing energy efficiency, and procuring 100% renewable energy across factories, offices, and stores.

For the new facility, the LEGO Group aims to construct an onsite solar park that will match all of the factory’s energy needs. The company also aims to secure Gold LEED certification for the building once completed.

The facility will be the Group’s seventh factory globally and the second in the Americas and will house moulding, processing, and packing of LEGO products.

Carsten Rasmussen, Chief Operations Officer, the LEGO Group said:

“Our factories are located close to our biggest markets which shortens the distance our products have to travel. This allows us to rapidly respond to changing consumer demand and helps manage our carbon footprint. Our new factory in the US and expanded capacity at our existing site in Mexico means we will be able to best support long-term growth in the Americas.”

Construction on the new factory will begin in the fall of this year, with production expected to start in the second half of 2025.