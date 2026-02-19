Montana Renewables, World Energy join forces to drive efficiency and scale in SAF deliveries

Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) and World Energy Clean Fuels LLC announced a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) agreement that will deliver more than 70 million gallons of SAF to the market over three years, reducing as much as 600,000 MT of CO 2 emissions while strengthening the American economy, supporting the agricultural community, and bolstering domestic energy independence.

MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

This collaboration combines the strengths of each company to move the American SAF industry forward at a pivotal moment. MRL is one of the largest SAF producers in North America and is set to significantly increase SAF production capacity with its MaxSAF™ 150 expansion.

World Energy has been a leader in advanced bioenergy and low carbon solutions over three decades and is the world's first commercial scale SAF producer. The company is a pioneer in the carbon insets market, which enables corporate clients to acquire the environmental attributes derived from SAF to decarbonize their global aviation operations. Through this deal, MRL and World Energy will be accelerating SAF and emissions credit supplies to meet the growing demand for this clean, American-made advanced biofuel.

"MRL's MaxSAF expansion project is progressing rapidly and is on track to deliver economic benefits to the region's farmers, ranchers, and energy-related economy this spring," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewables. "Market demand for SAF remains strong, and this agreement is another signal of our commitment to American energy independence and Montana agriculture."

"Contracting with MRL for SAF production enables us to better support our growing aviation decarbonization business," said World Energy CEO, Gene Gebolys. "We are serving many of the most recognized and respected brands in the world in sectors including tech, pharma, aviation, finance, business services, and others to meet their decarbonization commitments. Even as aviation demand is projected to double by 2050, our corporate clients are seeking ever better solutions to do more with less in terms of both environmental impact and cost. This important collaboration with MRL is a big step forward for both of our businesses but, more importantly, working together will allow us to serve corporate leaders better than either of us could do on our own."

World Energy's long-term contract helps to validate the significant new capital investments MRL is making to scale the SAF industry.