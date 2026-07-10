Montana Renewables to supply Gulfstream with fuel for low-emission trials

Montana Renewables, LLC has collaborated with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and its partners as the exclusive fuel supplier for recent low-emissions testing on the Gulfstream G800 aircraft.

MRL provided MaxSAF® to fuel the aircraft and Washington State University performed fuel property characterization in preparation for the flight.

First company to complete high-altitude flight test

Through this testing, Gulfstream became the first business aviation company to complete a high-altitude flight test campaign demonstrating the potential for 100% neat SAF to reduce contrail-forming particle emissions at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. This campaign was designed to isolate how fuel composition influences non-CO 2 emissions, and compared conventional Jet-A, low-sulfur Jet-A and neat hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) SAF, which contains no sulfur or aromatics. Preliminary results suggest a significant measurable reduction in the particulate emissions that contribute to contrail formation when operating on neat SAF.

"As a leader in sustainable aviation fuel, we're excited to partner with Gulfstream to further illustrate the critical role of SAF in reducing emissions of carbon, sulfur, nitrogen and particulates in the business aviation industry," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewables. "We're actively working to expand SAF production so we can rise to meet the growing demand of the industry and the world."