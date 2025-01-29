Meta and Zelestra sign four new renewable energy agreements in Texas

Meta has enabled the construction of four new solar energy projects in Texas by expanding its clean energy relationship with Zelestra, a multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company.

Under the EAPAs, the newly signed projects will deliver electricity into the ERCOT grid with the clean energy supporting Meta’s data centre operations. The projects are located in Hopkins, Lamar, Lampasas, and Henderson Counties.

“We are excited to announce these solar projects with Zelestra,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. “The renewable energy from these projects will support our data center operations, as well as our ongoing efforts to match our electricity usage with 100% clean and renewable energy.”

Phillip North, CEO of Zelestra US, said: “We are pleased to triple the size of our partnership with Meta, demonstrating that we share the same commitment to accelerate decarbonization. The agreement is a major boost to our wider ambition of doubling our total contracted renewables portfolio across the US in the next two years.”

Zelestra continues to expand its presence across the United States, where it has near 6.6 GWdc of renewables projects under development in several states.