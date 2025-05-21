Meta, AES sign PPAs to deliver solar capacity in Texas and Kansas

The AES Corporation announced that it has entered into two long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) to support Meta's data centers with 650 MW of solar projects that AES is bringing online in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market.

"AES is proud to partner with Meta to deliver reliable and affordable renewable energy that supports their data center growth and ambitious sustainability goals," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "By providing energy solutions that offer fast time-to-power and low-cost electricity, we continue to be the partner of choice for companies, like Meta, at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation."

"We are thrilled to work with AES to bring forward these two solar energy projects," said Urvi Parekh, Global Head of Energy, Meta. "These solutions support our goal for 100% clean and renewable energy and will add new generation to the grid in these markets."

In addition to supporting Meta's goals, these projects will provide employment opportunities and economic benefits to communities in Texas and Kansas, creating hundreds of construction jobs and contributing millions in long-term tax revenue to support local schools and counties.

AES is the largest US-based global power company, with 32.7 GW in operation, a backlog of 12.3 GW of signed long-term PPAs, and a pipeline of 65 GW. AES has now signed 10.1 GW of contractual arrangements with major global hyperscalers, including 7.7 GW of long-term PPAs to build renewable capacity that supports their data center energy needs, furthering its position as a leading global energy provider for corporate customers, as recognized by Bloomberg New Energy Finance's (BNEF) 2024 Corporate Energy Market Outlook, which ranked AES as a top provider of clean energy to corporations for the third year in a row.