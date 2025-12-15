Lummus Technology and Advanced Ionics break ground on green hydrogen pilot plant

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Advanced Ionics, a low-cost green hydrogen technology provider, broke ground recently on a pilot plant for Advanced Ionics' cutting-edge electrolyzer technology.

Expand 2025-Groundbreaking Lummus and Advanced Ionics break ground on new pilot plant.

"By demonstrating Advanced Ionics' technology at our state-of-the-art R&D facility, we are leveraging the expertise of our scientists and R&D team, plus our proven track record of developing breakthrough technologies," said Leon de Bruyn, president and chief executive officer, Lummus Technology. "This will help us accelerate commercialization of the technology and deliver scalable, cost-effective and sustainable green hydrogen solutions to our customers."

The pilot will be located at Lummus Technology's R&D facility in Pasadena, Texas, where Lummus will operate the electrolyzer and manage the balance of plant systems. Advanced Ionics will provide its innovative electrolyzer, designed to deliver high-efficiency hydrogen production with reduced energy requirements.

"Our collaboration with Lummus demonstrates the power of partnerships in driving the energy transition forward," said Ignacio Bincaz, chief executive officer, Advanced Ionics. "Lummus serves as a launchpad for technologies like ours, enabling us to validate performance and integration under real-world conditions. This milestone proves that green hydrogen can be practical and economically viable, and it marks another key step toward commercial deployment."

In 2024, Lummus and Advanced Ionics established a partnership to advance production and commercialization of cost-effective and sustainable hydrogen technology. The pilot project builds on this partnership and will serve as a critical step toward commercial deployment. Green hydrogen is widely recognized as a key enabler for decarbonizing industrial processes, transportation and power generation.