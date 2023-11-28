Lower CO2 emissions are partially due to shifts in power generation sources

The EIA forecasts the U.S. energy sector to emit about 4,790 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in 2023, a 3% decrease from 2022.

Much of this decline results from lower electricity generation from coal-fired power plants due to higher generation from renewable sources such as solar power. The EIA expects this trend to continue into 2024, with CO 2 emissions declining 1% relative to 2023.

Almost half of U.S. CO 2 emissions result from petroleum consumption, primarily by the transportation sector. In 2023, the EIA estimates that petroleum emissions will remain relatively unchanged, with rising jet fuel consumption offsetting falling gasoline consumption.

Another large source of CO 2 emissions in the United States is fossil fuel-fired power generation. Natural gas has become the largest source of electricity in the United States because it is a relatively low-cost fuel. Natural gas emissions also result from its consumption in the residential and commercial sectors for space heating and in the industrial sector for manufacturing processes. The EIA estimates that U.S. CO 2 emissions from natural gas will grow by 1% in 2023 and remain relatively flat in 2024.

The forecast reduction in CO 2 emissions is largely due to lower power generation from coal-fired power plants, which the EIA expects to contribute to an 18% decline in coal-related CO 2 emissions in 2023 and a 5% decline in 2024. The electric power sector has been retiring significant coal-fired generating capacity in response to economic competition from natural gas and new renewable generating capacity.

The electric power sector has shifted in recent years toward renewable energy sources. Much of the recent increase in renewable generation is the result of an expected 60 gigawatts of new solar generating capacity entering service during 2023 and 2024. The EIA expects that the solar capacity increase, in addition to our forecast of increased hydropower generation and modest gains in new wind capacity, will reduce both coal-fired and natural gas-fired power generation next year.