LOTTE Fine Chemical completes world’s first commercial-scale green ammonia import

LOTTE Fine Chemical announced that it has completed the world’s first commercial import of green ammonia.

The company imported green ammonia from Envision Group, a world-leading green technology company of China. The shipment arrived at Ulsan Port lately and has been stored at LOTTE Fine Chemical’s ammonia terminal in Ulsan, the largest ammonia terminal in Asia.

This marks the world’s first cross-border trade of green ammonia. The achievement demonstrates the real-world viability of the global green ammonia value chain, which had previously existed only in concept. It represents a significant milestone in leading the transition toward a carbon-neutral energy paradigm in the era of net-zero emissions.

The imported green ammonia was produced entirely using 100% renewable energy (wind and solar power) at the world’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia production complex, built by global clean energy technology company Envision in Inner Mongolia, China. The project received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and was awarded Grade 1 certification under Korea’s Clean Hydrogen Certification System conducted by the Korea Energy Economics Institute (KEEI).

LOTTE Fine Chemical plans to utilize the imported green ammonia to meet growing demand for carbon-free energy applications, including ammonia bunkering (marine fuel), co-firing power generation, and as a clean hydrogen carrier.

To establish a global clean ammonia supply chain, LOTTE Fine Chemical is actively collaborating and conducting demonstration projects with leading global companies and institutions across various regions. Through these efforts, the company aims to build a Multi-Channel Sales Platform and position itself as the No.1 clean ammonia hub in Asia.

Seung-won Chung, CEO of LOTTE Fine Chemical, stated, “The world is paying close attention to this first-ever commercial introduction of green ammonia, not only at the corporate and national levels but globally. This milestone carries historic significance as the starting point for building a green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, a leading solution envisioned by humanity to address the climate crisis through carbon-free energy transition.”

He added, “We will continue strengthening the foundation for becoming Asia’s leading clean ammonia hub by collaborating with global industry leaders.”

“This vessel carries more than just ammonia; it carries our commitment to a sustainable future,” said Yimin Lou, Senior Vice-President of Envision Group. “By successfully launching this first vessel, Envision has proven that the green ammonia value chain is no longer just a blueprint?it is a reality. Leveraging Physical AI to harness the vast renewable resources of the Gobi Desert, we are now capable of delivering zero-carbon fuel to the world, starting with our partners in South Korea.”