Lightsource bp starts up Peacock Solar project in Texas

Lightsource bp has completed the 187-megawatt Peacock Solar project, a solar farm, located north of Corpus Christi, in San Patricio County, TX, that will provide power directly to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' nearby manufacturing complex.

The Peacock Solar project, developed, built and operated by Lightsource bp, supports the global transition to a lower carbon energy while benefiting local communities and the economy. The solar farm created over 300 on-site jobs during construction and is expected to generate more than $25 million in tax revenue over 25 years.

“The Peacock Solar project adds to Lightsource bp’s operational fleet in Texas, helping reduce carbon emissions while diversifying the state’s energy mix to enhance security and reliability,” said Helen Brauner, Lightsource bp USA Interim Chief Operating Officer. "By layering on biodiversity and agrivoltaics initiatives, projects like Peacock offer a win-win for both the environment and local communities."

Peacock is expected to generate more than 360,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually to partially power GCGV, which produces materials used to manufacture clothes, food containers, packaging, agricultural film and construction materials.

“This project exemplifies our dedication to being a responsible site and an environmental steward,” said Paul Fritsch, president and site manager at GCGV. “By implementing innovative energy solutions, we ensure our site efficiently produces the essential products society relies on.”

Peacock will be home to a range of agricultural and biodiversity activities, including:

Planting vegetation under and around the solar panels, including native plant species beneficial to pollinators and other wildlife.

Aiming to improve habitat value, species composition, soil health and overall ecosystem functions at the solar farm.

Sheep grazing at the site to benefit the local rural economy and keep the farmland in production.

The project also supports U.S. manufacturers, with ultra-low carbon solar panels from Arizona-based First Solar and intelligent trackers from Connecticut-based GameChange Solar.