KBR and Avina enter into FEED and technology licensing agreement for SAF

KBR announced that Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. has selected the sustainable aviation fuel technology, PureSAF℠, for its project in the US. Developed by Swedish Biofuels, PureSAF technology is exclusively licensed by KBR worldwide.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide the technology licensing, proprietary engineering design, and front-end engineering design (FEED) for Avina's facility to produce 120 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year.

"PureSAF is an innovative, advanced technology that produces jet fuel that is fully fungible with conventional jet fuel, from a variety of feedstocks at low cost and on an industrial scale," said Angelica Hull, Managing Director of Swedish Biofuels. "In addition to processing ethanol, our technology can also convert mixed alcohols, carbon dioxide, and synthesis gas to SAF, creating pathways for utilizing captured carbon for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Avina as it ventures into the SAF market," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "In 2023, KBR's K-GreeN® technology was selected by Avina for its green ammonia project in the US. Avina's leadership in energy transition projects aligns with KBR's commitment to implementing decarbonization technologies to advance ESG objectives. Along with Swedish Biofuels, we look forward to helping Avina diversify into other high-potential sustainable growth sectors."

"We are delighted to select the innovative aviation fuel technology offered by KBR for our ethanol-to-sustainable jet fuel project in Illinois," said Vishal Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Avina Clean Hydrogen. "PureSAF's project-economic advantages, low carbon intensity, and environmental benefits make it an ideal choice compared to other technologies."

KBR remains at the forefront of pioneering decarbonization initiatives, through continuous process innovation and harnessing low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions effectively. In 2024, KBR is celebrating 100 years of offering clean fuel solutions.