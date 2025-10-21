Houston American Energy advances the development of SAF

Houston American Energy Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC, announced the execution of a binding Term Sheet with BTG Bioliquids B.V., pursuant to which HUSA intends to develop biomass-to-liquid fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects that will integrate BTG Bioliquids’ proprietary fast pyrolysis technology for the production of Fast Pyrolysis Bio-Oil (FPBO) from woody biomass waste streams.

HUSA plans to further upgrade the FPBO into high-value biofuels and SAF. The next phase of development, to optimize the upgrading process at scale, is intended to be advanced at HUSA’s Cedar Port site in Baytown, Texas, which will serve as the foundation for commercial demonstration and future deployment.

“This marks an important step in advancing HUSA and AGIG’s biofuels division. We have undertaken extensive due diligence, including detailed techno-economic assessments, to identify best-in-class partners for converting waste biomass into liquid fuels. BTG Bioliquids’ proven technology readiness level, commercial viability, and track record with multiple operational plants make them an ideal collaborator. We now look forward to optimizing the upgrading process and finalizing our development consortium for technical feasibility, feedstock, and offtake.” - Ed Gillespie, CEO, Houston American Energy.

The collaboration builds upon HUSA and AGIG’s strategy to develop a diversified renewable-fuels platform that converts waste and biomass into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. The partnership with BTG Bioliquids complements HUSA’s ongoing work in plastics-to-fuels and other circular-economy initiatives and positions the Company to capitalize on the accelerating global market for SAF and next-generation biofuels.

“We are excited to move forward and support HUSA and their plans to develop an upgrading demonstration plant at their Cedar Port Industrial Park site using BTG Bioliquids technology. HUSA’s innovative approach to converting waste into low-carbon fuels aligns with our vision of supporting next-generation industries." - Gerhard Muggen, Managing Director of BTG Bioliquids.