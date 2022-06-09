Honeywell and Enlink Midstream will join to deliver carbon capture solutions

Honeywell and EnLink Midstream, LLC announced they will work together to deliver carbon capture solutions to industrial-scale carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emitters within the U.S. Gulf Coast area.

The Honeywell and EnLink relationship will focus on the Mississippi River corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, an area that has many large, concentrated sources of industrial CO 2 emissions. The companies will jointly market Honeywell's broad range of ready-now technologies in CO 2 capture, Honeywell's hydrogen purification technologies for lower-carbon hydrogen production, and EnLink's planned CO 2 pipeline transportation network. The offering will be cost-efficient and is expected to significantly reduce further environmental impacts compared to deploying the offering utilizing new pipeline construction.

With more than 50 years of experience in gas processing, Honeywell has extensive experience with proven carbon capture and hydrogen technologies. Honeywell's new advanced solvent CO 2 capture and hydrogen solutions allow for CO 2 to be captured, transported, and stored at a lower cost through greater efficiency, while allowing for smaller equipment and lower capital operational expenses needed to run the plant compared to existing technologies.

"EnLink has existing pipeline infrastructure and decades of experience operating these assets in the Gulf Coast region. When coupled with Honeywell's proven carbon capture and hydrogen technologies, we can provide customers with a cost-effective approach to CO 2 capture and transportation that will ultimately accelerate carbon reductions in a key industrial region," said EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry Davis.

"Collectively, as an industry we need to act," said Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies. "By harnessing the unique strengths of Honeywell and EnLink and simplifying the process of carbon capture and hydrogen production, we envision an ecosystem that can accelerate industry-wide emissions reduction within this key region in North America."

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The company recently strengthened that pledge to include a commitment to develop a science-based target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that includes scope 3 emissions, and announced its participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge. The company also supports the Paris Climate Agreement.