HIF Global awarded first U.S. approval for e-Fuels design pathway

HIF Global is proud to announce that it has been awarded the first U.S. approval for an e-Fuels pathway.

The Tier II Design Pathway Certification, granted under the California Air Resource Board's (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Program, strengthens the market for e-Fuels production.

Meg Gentle, Executive Director of the HIF Global Board, stated, "e-Fuels are synthetic hydrocarbons that seamlessly integrate with today's existing infrastructure and engines. This LCFS certification underscores the growing demand for e-Fuels in the U.S. and globally, which could reach more than 250 mtpa by 2035, providing opportunity for over $1 trillion in potential capital investment in new facilities to produce the fuels, including HIF Global's 1.4 mtpa e-Fuels project in Matagorda County, Texas."

HIF's Tier II Design Pathway Certification includes e-SAF, e-Naphtha, and e-Diesel as opt-in fuels allowing producers to apply and generate credits for their e-Fuels under the program.