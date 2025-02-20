HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), an intermediary holding company for HD Hyundai's shipbuilding sector, has unveiled a nuclear-powered container ship model utilizing Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, accelerating the development of nuclear-powered vessels.

HD KSOE announced that it had revealed its nuclear-powered container ship design model for the first time at the New Nuclear for Maritime Houston Summit, held at the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston, Texas.

Previously, HD KSOE had obtained Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for a 15,000 TEU-class container ship design model applying SMR technology.

The newly unveiled design model features enhanced economic efficiency and safety by incorporating actual equipment and safety design concepts.

Unlike conventional ships, nuclear-powered vessels do not require engine exhaust systems or fuel tanks. HD KSOE has optimized the space previously occupied by large engine room equipment to accommodate additional containers, enhancing economic efficiency. The company has also applied a marine radiation shielding system using a double-tank method with stainless steel and *light water to ensure safety.

Expand HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering unveiled a nuclear-powered container ship model A rendering of a 15,000 TEU-class SMR-powered containership unveiled by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Furthermore, HD KSOE, in collaboration with global energy technology company Baker Hughes, has applied a supercritical carbon dioxide-based propulsion system, improving thermal efficiency by approximately 5% compared to existing steam-based propulsion systems.

HD KSOE plans to establish a marine nuclear demonstration facility at its Future Technology Test Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to verify safety designs.

"Nuclear-powered vessels can be a game-changer in the current shipbuilding market, where carbon neutrality is emerging," said Patrick Ryan, Chief Technology Officer of ABS. "ABS and HD KSOE will contribute to accelerating the commercialization of marine nuclear technology in the global shipbuilding market."

Meanwhile, at the summit, a discussion on 'Maritime Civil Nuclear Propulsion for Large Ships' was held, featuring Park Sangmin, Head of HD KSOE's Green Energy Research Lab; Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman, President, and CEO of ABS; and John Michael Richardson, former U.S. Chief of Naval Operations.

"HD KSOE is strengthening cooperation not only with major classification societies but also with international regulatory bodies to establish international regulations necessary for the commercialization of nuclear-powered vessels," said Park Sangmin. "Starting with the land-based SMR reactor manufacturing project, we aim to develop a marine nuclear business model by 2030."

Since February last year, HD KSOE has been accelerating related technology development through joint research on next-generation SMRs with TerraPower. In December of the same year, the company secured an order to manufacture the main equipment for TerraPower's Natrium reactor, which is being constructed in Wyoming, USA.