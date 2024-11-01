Green Bridge Energy, Archetype Energy, and Dallas-based Climate Commodities launch $500M renewable infrastructure partnership

Green Bridge Energy, Archetype Energy and Climate Commodities have announced a strategic framework agreement to provide $500 million in programmatic financing for middle-market renewable energy projects.

This partnership aims to streamline the deployment of decentralized renewable energy infrastructure, addressing the growing demand from corporations, municipalities and large-scale reshoring projects.

The agreement addresses a critical gap in the renewable energy sector, offering turnkey project development and finance solutions to corporations, independent developers and other industry participants. This partnership will provide the critical resources and expertise to enable the rapid scaling of decentralized renewable energy infrastructure and begin to address the rapidly increasing market demands.

"For many years, the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the renewable energy market has not been viewed as broadly investable, but with the right approach and the right partners, we are changing that," said Byrne Huddleston, Green Bridge Energy CEO. "Green Bridge Energy's platform provides the foundation, and coupled with the deep expertise on our team, we are enabling these high-performing middle market clean energy projects to be built. We are confident this strategic partnership will allow us to continue our momentum and give the C&I segment a massive boost."

This partnership brings together the extensive capabilities of Green Bridge Energy, Archetype Energy and Climate Commodities, whose management teams have handled several billion dollars' worth of energy transactions. Together, they have successfully developed, financed and commissioned hundreds of projects across various technologies, including solar, battery storage, energy efficiency, hydrogen fuel cells, renewable natural gas and waste-to-value solutions.

"We are focused on delivering innovative, tailored solutions for the middle market, which positions us to meet the rising electricity needs fueled by the growth of artificial intelligence and other emerging trends," said Chris Ihler, Chief Executive Officer of Archetype Energy. "This partnership will help expand the development of clean energy infrastructure nationwide, delivering efficiency and scalability where it's needed most."

"Our combined expertise and proven track records make us uniquely qualified to execute and scale decentralized renewable energy infrastructure projects," said John Jose, Chief Financial Officer of Climate Commodities. "This collaboration enhances our ability to serve the rapidly expanding clean energy market while solidifying our commitment to driving the energy transition forward."