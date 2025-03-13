Global companies pledge historic support to triple nuclear energy

A cross-industry group of large energy users signed a pledge supporting the goal of at least tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050.

This is the first time major businesses beyond the nuclear sector have come together to publicly back an extensive and concerted expansion of nuclear power to meet increasing global energy demand. They also urge other energy users to support the goal to triple nuclear energy. The collective call, facilitated by World Nuclear Association, brings together global companies recognizing their need for nuclear's clean, firm and abundant energy to power their future growth, while also meeting goals of greater energy resiliency and security. This group of companies acknowledge government support and advocate for equal access to finance for nuclear energy.

Founding signatories at CERAWeek include: Amazon, Google, Meta, Dow, Occidental, Allseas, OSGE and IHI. The pledge is expected to gain more support over the coming months, reflecting growing interest in nuclear power from industries as diverse as maritime, aviation and oil & gas.

The pledge recognizes nuclear's potential to expand beyond traditional grid electricity, providing abundant, continuous energy to support successful and cost-competitive operations for energy users. It continues by highlighting how nuclear can provide clean energy for increased electrification, and a range of economic activity and industrial processes, including the technology sector, synergies with the oil & gas industry, and the provision of industrial process heat — for which nuclear is the most credible and scalable clean source.

During CERAWeek, many of the companies, alongside policymakers and the wider nuclear industry, gathered to discuss how nuclear energy fits into their businesses' future strategic plans because it offers an abundant and reliable source of power needed for their growing operations. This pledge demonstrates the demand and support for innovation, investment, and collaboration to achieve global ambitions of industry and countries.

"We are proud to sign a pledge in support of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050, as nuclear power will be pivotal in building a reliable, secure, and sustainable energy future," said Lucia Tian, head of clean energy and decarbonization technologies at Google. "Google will continue to work alongside our partners to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear technologies that can provide the around-the-clock clean energy necessary to meet growing electricity demand around the world."

"Accelerating nuclear energy development will be critical to strengthening our nation's security, meeting future energy demands, and addressing climate change," said Brandon Oyer, head of Americas energy and water for Amazon Web Services. "Amazon supports the World Nuclear Association's pledge and is proud to have invested more than $1 billion over the last year in nuclear energy projects and technologies, which is part of our broader Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040."

"As global economies expand, the need for a reliable, clean, and resilient energy supply is paramount," said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta. "Nuclear energy, with its ability to provide continuous power, can help meet this rising demand. We're excited to join alongside this multi-organizational effort with the Tripling Nuclear Pledge to reiterate our commitment to nuclear energy."

"Energy is the lifeblood of global manufacturing, and therefore investing in and expanding access to clean, reliable, cost-competitive nuclear energy is critical to industrial progress," said Edward Stones, business vice president for Dow Energy & Climate. "Dow considers nuclear energy, especially the promising technology of advanced small modular nuclear, to be a long-term competitive source of safe, firm, and clean energy."

"The unprecedented support announced today by some of the world's most influential companies to at least triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 sends a clear signal to accelerate policy, finance, and regulatory changes that enable the rapid expansion of nuclear power," said Sama Bilbao y Leon, director general of the World Nuclear Association. "The global shift towards more nuclear highlights this is the only way we'll deliver the abundant, firm, clean energy required to power growth and innovation in technology, a host of other industries, and the entire economy."

"It will be a lot harder to address environmental concerns while facilitating economic development in the world without the reliable, 24/7 baseload power nuclear energy provides," said Laurent Odeh, chief commercial officer for Urenco. "This support from large energy users is another sign for governments to enable new nuclear projects so we can accelerate construction and meet the energy needs of both industry and the public."