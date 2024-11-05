GLJ and Energy Fuse JV to lead U.S. carbon sequestration and enhanced oil recovery projects

GLJ and Energy Fuse Group are pleased to announce the formation of a joint venture aimed at project implementation with industry leading engineering and geosciences products and services for Carbon Sequestration and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) projects across the United States.

This strategic partnership leverages the deep expertise of both companies in project management, operational design, subsurface and commercial evaluations to facilitate effective CO 2 storage solutions in compliance with evolving state and federal regulations.

With carbon capture and storage becoming a crucial part of the global effort to mitigate climate change, this joint venture is timely and aligns with the U.S.’s focus on integrating carbon sequestration activities into state legal frameworks. GLJ and Energy Fuse’s combined technical capabilities position them to provide comprehensive support to states and industries as they adopt carbon storage solutions.

“We believe this joint venture is well-positioned to provide the highest caliber of intelligence to the U.S. carbon sequestration market,” said Alan Withey, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at GLJ. “With each state crafting its own procedures around CO 2 storage applications, our expertise in subsurface evaluation allows us to offer critical guidance and support for companies wanting to engage in carbon sequestration activities and to states looking for practices to craft their individual legislation using the latest techniques and information available. This partnership brings together two companies with a shared vision to drive progress in carbon sequestration and enhanced oil recovery.”

“Partnering with GLJ presents a unique opportunity to bring global best practices and cutting-edge technologies into the North American market," said Pk Pande, Managing Director of Energy Fuse. "Our combined expertise ensures that we address both the technical and commercial challenges of CO 2 sequestration, a rapidly evolving industry. By focusing on the full project lifecycle—from planning and design to implementation, regulatory compliance, and operations—we help guide the industry not only toward the projects worth pursuing but also steer them away from those that are not”.

GLJ, with a longstanding history of providing consulting services to the energy sector, is renowned for its innovative approach to resource evaluation and emissions management. Energy Fuse brings decades of experience in geoscience and engineering, making it an ideal partner for this venture. Together, they aim to facilitate state applications for Carbon Sequestration and provide solutions that benefit both the environment and the energy industry.