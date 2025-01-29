GE Vernova to invest nearly $600M in U.S. factories and facilities

GE Vernova Inc., an energy manufacturing company, is planning to invest nearly $600 million in its U.S. factories and facilities over the next two years to help meet the surging electricity demands around the world.

The new investments – expected to create approximately 1,500 new U.S. jobs – will help drive U.S. energy affordability, national security, and competitiveness, and enable the American manufacturing footprint needed to support expanding global exports.

With worldwide energy needs forecasted to double, the substantial investments – the largest since the company’s spinoff in April – will help meet soaring customer demand, strengthen domestic supply chains, and continue developing cutting-edge American technology that helps power the world.

“These investments represent our serious commitment and responsibility as the leading energy manufacturer in the United States to help meet America’s and the world’s accelerating energy demand,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. “These strategic investments and the jobs they create aim to both help our customers meet the doubling of demand and accelerate American innovation and technology development to boost the country’s energy security and global competitiveness.”

The new investments are the first part of a larger $9 billion cumulative global capex and R&D investment plan through 2028 that was announced at the company’s Investor Update on December 10. Currently GE Vernova has more than 18,000 workers across 50 states in the U.S., with 18 U.S. manufacturing facilities and its global headquarters located in Massachusetts. The company’s technology helps produce approximately 25 percent of the world’s energy and is currently deployed in more than 140 countries.

Plans to expand gas turbine manufacturing

To support our previously announced plan to deliver up to 80 heavy duty gas turbines per year, resulting in an additional 20GW of electricity globally, GE Vernova intends to invest almost $300 million in support of its Gas Power business and build-out of capacity incremental heavy duty gas turbines. The new funding is projected to create more than 850 new jobs, and support a range of new projects, including:

In Greenville, SC , the company is planning to invest more than $160 million to support capacity growth, quality, industrialization and delivery efforts, and new testing capability with hydrogen fuel. These efforts are expected to create more than 650 new jobs.

the company is planning to invest more than $160 million to support capacity growth, quality, industrialization and delivery efforts, and new testing capability with hydrogen fuel. These efforts are expected to create more than 650 new jobs. In Schenectady, NY, as previously announced, GE Vernova is planning to hire on more than 100 new jobs in 2025, and is investing over $50 million to support capacity growth and sustainability, industrialization and quality efforts.

GE Vernova is planning to invest nearly $50 million combined in its Parsippany, NJ and Bangor, ME, locations to support capacity growth and quality, industrialization and delivery efforts.

Plans to expand grid solutions business

GE Vernova is planning to invest a total of nearly $20 million to expand capacity at its Grid Solutions facilities in Charleroi, PA, which manufactures switchgear, and Clearwater, FL, which produces capacitors and instrument transformers. The investment is expected to result in a total of more than 260 new jobs at the two facilities. The investments are critical to meet rising demand for critical high-voltage grid equipment. The majority of the investment is planned for the installation of new assets to create additional capacity and improve productivity.

More resources for nuclear business

GE Vernova’s nuclear business, GE Hitachi, plans to invest more than $50 million to enhance safety, quality and productivity at its Wilmington, NC factory and to launch its next generation nuclear fuel design, a critical component to the company’s small modular reactor, the BWRX-300. The BWRX-300 reactor is the only advanced design that includes an approved, existing fuel. Expanding capacity of the fuel manufacturing operation further positions the BWRX-300 as the most ready to deploy advanced reactor on the market.

This investment also seeks to expand automation at the plant, which has been manufacturing fuel since 1968 and serves much of the U.S. boiling water reactor fleet, strongly positioning it for the future as the demand for nuclear energy increases globally, particularly as several U.S. utilities restart retired plants.

More capacity for U.S. onshore wind factories

As it continues focusing on its workhorse product strategy, GE Vernova’s Wind segment is planning to invest nearly $100 million in its manufacturing facilities in Pensacola, FL, Schenectady, NY and Grand Forks, ND and its remanufacturing facilities in Amarillo, TX. These continuing investments aim to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for renewable energy through factory upgrades and tooling and fixtures investments, while improving customer and employee experience through a new experience center in Pensacola and office renovations in Schenectady.

Adding U.S. manufacturing capacity to support U.S. grid, demand for solar and energy storage

GE Vernova is planning to invest more than $10 million in its Pittsburgh, PA facility to expand capabilities across its Electrification segment. This includes planned funding to house a new domestic manufacturing line for the company’s FLEXINVERTER, a key technology for utility-scale solar and energy storage applications. The total investment is expected to create more than 270 new jobs, with the new line producing both the 1500V and 2000V FLEXINVERTER. This will help enable utilities to seamlessly connect renewable energy sources to the grid, ensuring stable and consistent energy supply for homes and businesses.

Expanding leading energy innovation research hub

At its Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, NY, a leading hub for energy technology and innovation, GE Vernova plans to invest almost $100 million in 2025 to strengthen the center’s electrification and carbon efforts, enable continued recruitment of top-tier talent, and push forward innovative technologies including direct air capture, alternative fuels for power generation, the grid of the future, critical infrastructure security and more. In partnership with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development, the State of New York is committing an additional $9.6 million in tax credits to the project. The company expects this investment will create 75 new research jobs. The company is also planning to fund Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) work in Niskayuna at $15 million in 2025.

These new investments in U.S. facilities follow more than $167 million in funding in 2024 across a range of GE Vernova sites, helping create more than 1,120 jobs to continue U.S. leadership in energy manufacturing for the nation and exports for the world.