Enel and Mars ink a milestone Texas solar agreement

Enel North America and food and snacks giant Mars have signed a massive clean energy deal that will power up Mars’s operations with Texas solar.

Expand Photo: Enel North America

The two companies completed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the full output – all 851 megawatts (MW) – of three Texas solar farms. Together, those plants are expected to deliver 1.8 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, the equivalent of enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. That makes this Enel’s largest corporate PPA worldwide.

Michele Di Murro, CEO of Enel North America, said the deal “shows how renewables are among the fastest and most affordable solutions to meet the nation’s energy needs. Through these agreements, we’re adding clean capacity to the Texas grid while supporting a leading manufacturer’s sustainability goals.”

More on this story at electrek.