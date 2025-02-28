El Paso Water breaks ground on nation's first direct-to-distribution water reuse facility

El Paso Water (EPWater), joined by local, state and federal leaders, broke ground on the Pure Water Center, formerly known as the Advanced Water Purification Facility.

During the ceremony, the new name was unveiled, reflecting the mission to produce sustainable, high-quality drinking water for the El Paso community.

EPWater has worked collaboratively with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for more than a decade to ensure that the water produced at this facility will meet all state and federal requirements for safe drinking water. In late 2024, TCEQ granted final design approval, allowing construction to move forward.

"After years of planning, design and thousands of water-quality tests, we are excited to begin construction on the Pure Water Center," said President and CEO John Balliew. "This is the next step in El Paso's long history of water reuse, and we hope it will serve as a model for other communities facing water related challenges."

The Pure Water Center will receive treated water from the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is currently used for irrigation and discharge to the Rio Grande. This water will undergo a multi-step purification process to go beyond drinking water quality standards before distribution to customers.

The advanced purification process includes membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light with advanced oxidation, granular activated carbon filtration and chlorine disinfection.

Designed by Carollo Engineers and soon to be constructed by the PCL/Sundt Joint Venture, the Pure Water Center will provide an additional 10 million gallons of drinking water per day directly to El Paso residents.

"The groundbreaking of EPWater's Pure Water Center represents a historic milestone for water reuse innovation," said Sanaan Villalobos, Vice President and Project Manager at Carollo. "As the nation's first direct-to-distribution potable reuse facility, this pioneering project showcases EPWater's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to water sustainability."

"We are honored EPWater has entrusted the PCL/Sundt team with this transformative project," said Ankur Talwar, District Manager for PCL's Civil Infrastructure Division. "Our hope is that the Pure Water Center will set a new standard for water resiliency across the country."

"At Sundt, we take pride in our long-standing expertise in building critical water infrastructure that strengthens communities," said Sam Reidy, President of Sundt's Water and Wastewater Group. "Through our partnership with EPWater and PCL Construction, we are ensuring a resilient water future for the region."

EPWater is committed to keeping customers informed about El Paso's water resources and systems. The Pure Water Center will feature a state-of-the-art visitor center, offering educational opportunities to learn about water sources, water supplies, environmental stewardship, and advanced water treatment processes.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation awarded $3.5 million in 2019 for the facility's design and committed an additional $20 million in 2022 to support construction. The total project cost is currently estimated at $295 million, and EPWater continues to pursue additional state and federal funding. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.