EDP Renewables launches solar park in collaboration with Amazon

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) is proud to announce the launch of its Ragsdale Solar Park in Madison Country, Mississippi.

The 100 MW project, which went operational in late Q4 2024, will provide power directly into Entergy Mississippi's transmission system while distributing economic benefits to the surrounding community. Amazon has contracted for all 100 megawatts (MW) through a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA). This newest project solidifies EDPR NA's position as a leading renewable energy developer in the southern United States.

Development of Ragsdale was initiated in 2016 by Acadian Renewable Energy (Acadian), a joint venture between SunChase Power and Eolian, L.P. EDPR NA acquired Ragsdale from Acadian in early 2022 and subsequently completed development of the project.

In addition to generating enough energy to power the equivalent consumption of more than 15,700 Mississippi homes each year, Ragsdale will boost the local economy through a variety of local benefits. Approximately $34.6 million will be paid in taxes over the life of the project to local governments and will go towards enhancing schools, roads, and other essential services. Approximately $15 million will also be paid to local landowners, who lease a portion of their land to host the solar park's infrastructure. Ragsdale employed more than 100 people to construct the projects and will fill up to 3 full-time positions to safely operate and perform routine maintenance on the solar park throughout its multi-decade operational life.

The construction and operations of Ragsdale will continue to increase local spending, seen primarily at restaurants, hotels, and retailers near the projects, currently amounting to over $2 million. Additionally, the project will yield environmental benefits - including saving more than 127 million gallons of water each year - which is the amount of water that conventional generation sources would need to produce the same amount of energy as the solar park. Ragsdale has also committed to a net-zero future with an expected 3,200+ solar panels – approximately 120 tons of damaged or discarded panels – to be recycled with Close the Loop Program partner, SOLARCYCLE®.

"Ragsdale signifies EDP Renewables' ongoing commitment to Mississippi, its communities, and local businesses. The opportunity to develop utility-scale solar and contract directly with customers like Amazon, who are also committed to expanding their own presence in Mississippi, has been invaluable. We are proud to aid the state's commercial and industrial growth with homegrown energy solutions," noted Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America.

Participating in local events and opportunities to strengthen the community, EDPR NA's development team contributed to a variety of activities throughout central Mississippi. Ranging from donating a "Jaw of Life" rescue tool to the local fire department and participating three years in a row in the neighboring county's Pearl River clean-up to sponsoring a bass fishing tournament, Ragsdale team members have been dedicated to the deep, long-standing relationships that have to date ensured Ragsdale's success.

During the development of Ragsdale, EDPR NA collaborated with Signal Energy and Beta Engineering to educate community leaders and stakeholders on how renewable energy can stimulate economic growth in communities.

"The team at EDPR NA is passionate about effecting positive growth within the communities where they build," says Lindsey Launius, Director of Market Strategy for Beta. "Often, this means engaging with the community directly throughout the project lifecycle to ensure transparency and buy-in from the landowners and nearby residents. It's an honor to collaborate alongside clients like EDPR NA and their stakeholders to help them tell their story and present a unified approach to the energy transition."

Signal Energy and Beta Engineering provided high-voltage engineering, procurement, and construction services to interconnect Ragsdale to the grid.

EDPR NA continues to remain an active player in Mississippi's growing renewables market. Ragsdale Solar Park is the company's second utility-scale project in the state after Pearl River Solar Park (Pearl River). Pearl River has an installed capacity of 175 MW and generates energy equivalent to the consumption of 26,000 Mississippi homes. The solar park is projected to pay $50+ million to local governments in the form of tax payments and save 222+ million gallons of water annually.