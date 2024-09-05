EDP Renewables celebrates anniversaries of ten North American renewable energy projects

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), a renewable energy developer and a top-five renewable energy owner and operator in the United States, celebrates the 5- and 10-year anniversaries of ten of its North American renewable energy projects, alongside their significant economic and environmental impacts.

These projects combined have produced enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 476,400 North American homes annually.

In 2024, EDP NA's Bright Stalk Wind Farm (Illinois), Los Mirasoles Wind Farm (Texas), Prairie Queen Wind Farm (Kansas), Wind Hub A Solar Park (California), Sun Streams Solar Park (Arizona), and Sunshine Valley Solar Park (Nevada) all mark 5-years of energy production. Additionally, EDPR NA celebrates the 10-year anniversaries of its Headwaters Wind Farm (Indiana), Lone Valley Solar Park (California), Rising Tree Wind Farm (California), and South Branch Wind Farm (Canada). EDPR NA is proud to serve these communities and contribute to their economies through job creation and community empowerment.

During construction, the projects collectively created over 1,200 full-time equivalent jobs and currently employ over 95 permanent positions responsible for operating them. The wind farms and solar parks also contributed more than $306 million of spending within 50 miles of the projects, supporting businesses such as local contractors, restaurants, gas stations, hotels, and shops. In addition, the projects have collectively disbursed around $100 million to landowners who participate in the projects through lease agreements and contributed over $83 million to local government through tax payments.

Beyond economic support, wind and solar energy also have positive effects on the environment. Collectively, these projects save approximately three billion gallons of water each year that would otherwise be required by conventional generation sources to produce the same amount of energy capacity.

"These project anniversaries are a reminder of the progress we as EDP Renewables – and indeed we as an industry – have made in moving towards a more sustainable energy grid," noted Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "These milestones also celebrate the important relationship EDP Renewables has with communities across the United States and Canada who have partnered with us to make the clean energy transition a reality."

Since 2007, EDPR NA has been a renewable energy leader with a significant presence across North America. The company has developed more than 11 GW and operates more than 10 GW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. EDPR NA's 79 operational projects span 20 states in the US, with additional projects throughout Canada and Mexico.