DYCM Power announces U.S. solar cell and module facility

DYCM Power, a joint venture formed by Das & Co., LLC and APC Holdings, LLC, announced its plans to develop an $800 million solar cell and module manufacturing facility within the U.S. in partnership with Macquarie Capital.

The facility will initially produce 2 GW of cells and modules annually, with a planned expansion up to 6 GW.

DYCM Power's integrated facility will produce advanced TOPCon cells and assemble them into modules, with shipments expected to start in the first half of 2026. DYCM Power is currently finalizing the site selection process in the southeastern United States.

From the start of production, DYCM Power's modules will meet domestic content requirements with full supply chain traceability and transparency. The company has already entered into a supply agreement with a leading U.S.-based polysilicon provider and secured an MOU with a leading North American glass manufacturer. DYCM Power intends to formally announce these agreements in the near future.

"The Inflation Reduction Act created a unique opportunity for the U.S. to re-establish itself as a leader in solar manufacturing," said Sriram Das, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of DYCM Power. "With the support of Macquarie Capital and our world class partners, we are taking a significant step towards solar technology self-sufficiency and strengthening America's energy security, while also setting a new standard for quality and sustainability in solar manufacturing."

Richard Powell, Co-Founder and President of DYCM Power, added, "Our partnership with Macquarie Capital is a defining moment for DYCM Power. Working with one of the most experienced and respected names in clean energy investing globally, we will be able to scale faster to meet the significant unmet needs of our customers over the next decade, and in the process create hundreds of good-paying solar manufacturing jobs and have a significant economic impact in the U.S."

Mortenson, a solar engineering, procurement, construction, and commercial contracting firm, will oversee the engineering and construction of DYCM Power's planned facility. Mortenson's team will include a workforce of several hundreds, many of which will be hired from the local community involved in the project, ensuring strong community engagement and local economic impact. "Mortenson is proud to lead the design and construction of this ambitious and transformative project," said Brad Heitland, Vice President of Project Development at Mortenson. "This initiative represents our unified commitment to advancing a clean energy future in the United States, while also helping to solidify the domestic content supply chain for our solar customers."

ECM Greentech Engineering, a subsidiary of the ECM Group, will be a key strategic partner to the project, providing DYCM with complete turn-key lines for the manufacture of silicon solar cells and assembly of solar panels. ECM Greentech is a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality, advanced solar manufacturing equipment globally. "ECM Group is proud to support DYCM Power in securing an innovative and sustainable solar manufacturing supply chain within the United States," said Laurent Pelissier, Chairman of ECM Group.