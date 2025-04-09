Duke Energy seeks to renew operating license for Robinson Nuclear Plant

Duke Energy announced its submission of a subsequent license renewal application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for Robinson Nuclear Plant, located near Hartsville, SC.

The application requests extending the plant's operations for an additional 20 years.

The Robinson Nuclear Plant, which began commercial operation in 1971, has been a cornerstone of Duke Energy's commitment to providing secure and reliable electricity to its customers. The plant's continued operation is vital to meeting the growing energy needs of communities in the Carolinas while keeping costs as low as possible. In 2004, Robinson's license was renewed for an additional 20 years of operation until 2030. The subsequent license renewal would continue operations until 2050.

"Renewing Robinson's operating license for a second time is a critical step in our commitment to providing reliable, always-on, cost-competitive power for our customers," said Kelvin Henderson, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. "This extension will allow us to continue supporting our company's energy transformation and contributing to the local economy for decades to come."

Nuclear energy remains a critical component of Duke Energy's diverse energy mix, supplying more than half of the electricity consumed by its Carolinas customers. The Robinson Nuclear Plant alone contributes significantly to this output, generating about 759 megawatts of carbon-free electricity.

"Though the first nuclear plant to enter commercial operation in the southeast, Robinson is a modernized plant fully prepared for operations into midcentury," said Laura Basta, site vice president of the Robinson Nuclear Plant. "We've invested approximately $1.7 billion into capital upgrades to our facility to enhance safety and efficiency."

In addition to providing clean energy, the Robinson Nuclear Plant plays a significant role in the local economy, offering well-paying jobs and contributing to the tax base. The plant's license renewal will ensure the continuation of these benefits for the surrounding communities. The federal nuclear production tax credit also incentivizes our existing plants to operate as cost-efficiently as possible, further lowering the cost of nuclear energy for our customers.

Through the years, Robinson has earned industry recognition for its commitment to innovation, including receiving several Top Innovative Practice Awards from the Nuclear Energy Institute. These investments ensure Robinson Nuclear Plant is equipped with modern, efficient components to support continuous operations, providing low-cost electricity and increased grid reliability for our customers.

U.S. nuclear facilities are licensed by the NRC and were originally licensed to operate for 40 years based on economic considerations, not limitations of the technology. The process to renew a license requires a comprehensive analysis and evaluation to ensure the plant can safely be operated for the period of extended operation.

The NRC recently approved the subsequent renewal of Duke Energy's three-unit Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, SC, and the company intends to request subsequent license renewal for all 11 operating reactors in the nuclear fleet.