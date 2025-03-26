DOE re-issues $900M solicitation to boost SMR deployment

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) re-issued a $900 million solicitation to support the deployment of small modular reactors (SMR) to better align with President Trump's bold agenda to unleash American energy and AI dominance.

“America’s nuclear energy renaissance starts now,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Abundant and affordable energy is key to our nation’s economic prosperity and security. This solicitation is a call to action for early movers seeking to put more energy on the grid through the deployment of advanced light-water small modular reactors.”

U.S. electricity demand is forecast to soar in the coming years driven by consumer needs, data center growth, increased AI use, and the industrial sector’s need for constant power.

Small modular reactors could provide reliable power for these energy-intensive sectors, with the added benefit of flexible deployment thanks to their compact size and modular design. Light-water small modular reactors could also leverage the existing service and supply chain supporting the country’s current fleet of light-water reactors, helping speed up the near-term deployment of new nuclear reactors.

DOE is offering funding to de-risk the deployment of Generation III+ light-water small modular reactors (Gen III+ SMR) through two tiers:

Tier 1: First Mover Team Support will provide up to $800M to support up to two first mover teams of utility, reactor vendor, constructor, and end-users/off-takers committed to deploying a first plant while facilitating a multi-reactor, Gen III+ SMR orderbook and the opportunity to work with the National Nuclear Security Administration to incorporate safeguards and security by design into the projects.

Tier 2: Fast Follower Deployment Support will provide approximately $100M to spur additional Gen III+ SMR deployments by addressing key gaps that have hindered the domestic nuclear industry in areas such as design, licensing, supply chain, and site preparation.

The selection of awardees will be solely based on technical merit.